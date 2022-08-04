SouthState Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12,773.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on by 59.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Snap-on by 48.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 92.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 119.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Snap-on by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
