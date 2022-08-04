SouthState Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

