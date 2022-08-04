SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

