SouthState Corp Purchases 2,551 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

