SouthState Corp Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,742,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.