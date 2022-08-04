Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.