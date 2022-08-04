Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.31. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 6,226 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth $171,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

