SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.50

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 17.8% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 307.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 969.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

