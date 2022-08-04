SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,648,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $328.16 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

