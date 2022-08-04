SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 272,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.