Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPR traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 71,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,299,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

