Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE SPR traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,886. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

