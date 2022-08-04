Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 441 Shares

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $22,799.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85.
  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00.
  • On Thursday, June 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $90,672.05.
  • On Tuesday, May 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.