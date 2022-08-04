Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 441 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $22,799.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $90,672.05.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

