Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.91.

Sprout Social Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $4,351,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

