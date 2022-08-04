Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.91.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $4,351,506. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

