StaFi Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00102889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00257498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009402 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

