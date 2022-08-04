Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28. 11,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 352,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $642.90 million for the quarter.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $255,344.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,790,816 shares in the company, valued at $39,319,640.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Stagwell in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.