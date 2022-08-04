State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake worth $53,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $557,799,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $191.89. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

