State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $50,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.77.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

