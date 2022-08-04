State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $52,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

Shares of CRWD opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.24 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

