State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $49.70 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $49,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

