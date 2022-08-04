State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,604 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $45,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $16,296,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.8 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

