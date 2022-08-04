State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,693 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $47,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.