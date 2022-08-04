State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $46,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

