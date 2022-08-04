Stephens Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $600.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $518.57.

GWW opened at $543.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $553.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

