STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.57.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of STE opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.48. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.