STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.57.
STERIS Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of STE opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.48. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Insider Activity
In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.