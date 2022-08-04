Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.