Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.