Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.