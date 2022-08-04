Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $24.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVRI. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Everi by 212.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Everi by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

