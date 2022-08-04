Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$14.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.04% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.39.

NVA stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.24. 778,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,024. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,227,997.20. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,772.25. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$652,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares in the company, valued at C$2,227,997.20. Insiders have sold a total of 253,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,490 over the last three months.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

