Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,424 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.67. 58,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,714. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.