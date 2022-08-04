Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 102 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,439,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.59. 36,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

