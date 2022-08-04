Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.68. 23,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

