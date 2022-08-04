Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

LLY traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

