Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

