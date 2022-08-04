Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

