Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 59 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.59. 5,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
