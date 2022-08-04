Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

COP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.61. 133,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

