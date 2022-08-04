StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $235.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.07. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $270.00.
About AMCON Distributing
