StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

AutoWeb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AutoWeb stock. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 973,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. AutoWeb makes up approximately 8.8% of Kokino LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kokino LLC owned approximately 7.23% of AutoWeb at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

