StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 29.0 %

Shares of AWX opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

