StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

