StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CMT opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.99.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
