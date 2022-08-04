StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.37. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.