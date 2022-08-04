StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Trading Up 11.4 %

NYSE ISR opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.