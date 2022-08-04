StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
