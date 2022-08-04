StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

