StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neenah (NYSE:NP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:NP opened at $32.00 on Friday. Neenah has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter.
Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
