StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neenah (NYSE:NP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:NP opened at $32.00 on Friday. Neenah has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 166,616 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

