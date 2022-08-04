StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NBY opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.80. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.77.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
