StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 million, a P/E ratio of -118.72 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -549.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.